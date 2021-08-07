Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,255,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

