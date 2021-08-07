UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Alexander C. Kemper Sells 2,630 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UMBF stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $99.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 60.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 73.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 27.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.