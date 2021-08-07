UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Alexander C. Kemper Sells 2,630 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
UMBF stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $99.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 60.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 73.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 27.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
