Ultra (UOS) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Ultra has a market cap of $165.70 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,940.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.47 or 0.01321051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.44 or 0.00351481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00137680 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001217 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002229 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

