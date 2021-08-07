UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

UK Commercial Property REIT stock opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.13. UK Commercial Property REIT has a one year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 84.70 ($1.11). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.21.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

