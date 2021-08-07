UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

UFP Industries stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

