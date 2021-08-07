UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,676.11 ($21.90).

Get Prudential alerts:

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,426.50 ($18.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,412.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.31 billion and a PE ratio of 24.30. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

In related news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu bought 7,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). In the last three months, insiders bought 7,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,968.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.