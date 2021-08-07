Ubiq (UBQ) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $10.65 million and approximately $11,819.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,431.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.88 or 0.06819684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.37 or 0.01315567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00351494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00126468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.00613261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00341034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00295084 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

