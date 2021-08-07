U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

USPH stock opened at $113.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.01.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.67 per share, with a total value of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $390,250. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth $14,717,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 22,275 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

