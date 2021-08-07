U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy updated its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS.

Shares of USPH opened at $113.77 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $390,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

