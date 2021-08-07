U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $390,250. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

