Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $22,570,739. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $494.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $458.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

