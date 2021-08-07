Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

TPB opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 94.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 261,074 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84,222 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 65,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 69.9% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.