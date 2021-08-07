Turmalina Metals (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Trading Down 2.6%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 91,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 101,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75.

About Turmalina Metals (OTCMKTS:TBXXF)

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.