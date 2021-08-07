Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) PT Raised to $41.50

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its target price raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $41.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.21% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TUP. raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of TUP opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.85. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.53.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 235,606 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 55,144 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

