Tupperware Brands Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tupperware Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.85. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tupperware Brands news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

