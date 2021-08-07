Tufton Capital Management Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

OGN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,262. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

