Tufton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,831. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.