Tufton Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,561,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,843. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

