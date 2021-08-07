Tufton Capital Management Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 2.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.28. 5,733,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,318,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.77. The company has a market capitalization of $165.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.74 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.