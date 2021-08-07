Tufton Capital Management Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,570,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,879 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $125,270,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

