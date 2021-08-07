Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 792,627 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Nokia were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

