Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 15,762 R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $3,724,417.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,386,726 shares of company stock worth $14,522,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

RRD stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $414.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.74.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

