TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 209 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $99.21. 2,515,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $101.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

