TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,884,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,288,000 after buying an additional 1,468,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,929. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.