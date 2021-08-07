TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PNQI stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $251.58. 8,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,070. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.57.

