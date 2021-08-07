TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,463 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.9% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.23. 6,421,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,184. The firm has a market cap of $406.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

