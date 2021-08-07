Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $14.41 on Friday, hitting $99.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.27. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.16 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $113,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,459,227 over the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

