Truist Securities Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $244.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.80.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $213,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

