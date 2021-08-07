Truist Securiti Weighs in on GXO Logistics Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Moore forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $77.48.

