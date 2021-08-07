Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Leidos in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

LDOS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

LDOS opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.83. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 33,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.