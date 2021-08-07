Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Boosted by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,911,000 after buying an additional 38,231 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,517. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

