Truist Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $568.14. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a one year low of $251.33 and a one year high of $660.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

