Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ TBK traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.87. 101,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,010. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after buying an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 439,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after buying an additional 273,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

