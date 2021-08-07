Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given New GBX 265 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BBOX. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 211 ($2.76).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

LON:BBOX traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 218.80 ($2.86). 5,332,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,534. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 203.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 121.80 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.