TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. 65,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,326. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $482.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

TPVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities increased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

