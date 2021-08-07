Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 159.60 ($2.09). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 154 ($2.01), with a volume of 77,288 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £58.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.80.

In related news, insider Angus Winther acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,210.61).

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

