Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Trimble updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $89.36 on Friday. Trimble has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52.
In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Trimble
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
