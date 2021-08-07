Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Trimble updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $89.36 on Friday. Trimble has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

