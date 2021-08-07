Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $109.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Get Trex alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,983 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,165. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after acquiring an additional 160,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.