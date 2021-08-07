Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TREVF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trevali Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.23.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

