TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 302,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,860. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $843.91 million, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $56,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

