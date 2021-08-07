Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair downgraded Translate Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

