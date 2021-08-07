Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair downgraded Translate Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.89.
Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Translate Bio
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
