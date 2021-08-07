Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%.

NASDAQ TBIO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $37.74. 5,963,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,442. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.49. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TBIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

