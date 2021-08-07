TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 179,180 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 34.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

