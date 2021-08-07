Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of +13.5% to $14.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.95 billion.Trane Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.050-$6.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.00. 825,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,333. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $115.28 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.23.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

