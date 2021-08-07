Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of +13.5% to $14.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.95 billion.Trane Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.050-$6.050 EPS.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $197.00. 825,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,333. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $115.28 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.23.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

