Tranchess Price Reaches $1.21 on Exchanges (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 177.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002751 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,117,801 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

