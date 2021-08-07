Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.77.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $187.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

