TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Shares Down 4.1%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

TMOAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TomTom in a report on Friday, July 16th. AlphaValue lowered TomTom to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

