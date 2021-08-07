TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TMST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $655.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

