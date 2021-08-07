Tim Weller Buys 497 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Tim Weller bought 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £173.95 ($227.27).
Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 5th, Tim Weller purchased 433 shares of Capita stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £168.87 ($220.63).
- On Monday, June 28th, Tim Weller purchased 255,521 shares of Capita stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53).
Shares of Capita stock opened at GBX 40.06 ($0.52) on Friday. Capita plc has a 1 year low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The stock has a market cap of £674.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07.
About Capita
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.
