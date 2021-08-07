Tim Weller Buys 497 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Tim Weller bought 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £173.95 ($227.27).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Tim Weller purchased 433 shares of Capita stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £168.87 ($220.63).

On Monday, June 28th, Tim Weller purchased 255,521 shares of Capita stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53).

Shares of Capita stock opened at GBX 40.06 ($0.52) on Friday. Capita plc has a 1 year low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The stock has a market cap of £674.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPI shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Capita in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 67.40 ($0.88).

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

